Deloitte launches AI incubator to drive tech innovation, talent capabilities

Deloitte has launched Global Generative AI Market Incubator, that aims to promote innovation and serve businesses in India and across the globe, a release said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deloitte has launched Global Generative AI Market Incubator, that aims to promote innovation and serve businesses in India and across the globe, a release said on Tuesday. As generative AI boom drives global demand, it is a significant step towards nurturing tech innovation and talent in the country, enabling enterprises to achieve their business goals, according to the release. The AI incubator will leverage in-depth sector knowledge and AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) expertise of professionals, including data scientists and engineers. The launch of the Global Generative AI Market Incubator by Deloitte also aligns with the central government's agenda of nurturing tech talent and AI-driven opportunities, it added.

''Our focus is to harness generative AI's disruptive potential in partnership with our key alliances by leveraging our targeted industry solutions that help clients realise sustainable business outcomes and achieve real transformations,'' Nitin Mittal, Deloitte Global Consulting Emerging Markets Leader, said.

