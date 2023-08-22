Left Menu

Meta's new AI translation model performs speech and text translations for up to 100 languages

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:26 IST
Meta's new AI translation model performs speech and text translations for up to 100 languages
Representative Image (Image Credit: Reuters)
  • Country:
  • United States

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, today unveiled SeamlessM4T, an all-in-one multimodal and multilingual AI translation model for effortless communication through speech and text across several languages.

This groundbreaking model enhances cross-lingual communication by offering automatic speech recognition and speech-to-text translation and text-to-text translation for nearly 100 languages. SeamlessM4T also supports speech-to-speech translation, with support for nearly 100 input languages and 36 (including English) output languages.

In addition, the new model also offers text-to-speech translation for nearly 100 input languages and 35 output languages (including English), enabling users to listen to translated content.

Meta is taking an inclusive approach by publicly releasing SeamlessM4T under a research license. "In keeping with our approach to open science, we're publicly releasing SeamlessM4T under a research license to allow researchers and developers to build on this work. We're also releasing the metadata of SeamlessAlign, the biggest open multimodal translation dataset to date, totalling 270,000 hours of mined speech and text alignments," Meta said on Tuesday.

Compared to traditional approaches that rely on separate models for translation, SeamlessM4T introduces a revolutionary single-system approach that substantially reduces errors and delays, ultimately increasing the efficiency and quality of the translation process.

SeamlessM4T draws on findings from Meta's previous projects including No Language Left Behind (NLLB), Universal Speech Translator and the Massively Multilingual Speech to enable a single model to perform speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and text-to-text translations.

"SeamlessM4T builds on advancements we and others have made over the years in the quest to create a universal translator. This is only the latest step in our ongoing effort to build AI-powered technology that helps connect people across languages. In the future, we want to explore how this foundational model can enable new communication capabilities — ultimately bringing us closer to a world where everyone can be understood," the company said.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023