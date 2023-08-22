Left Menu

Meesho aims to grow merchant base 10 times to 1.1 cr by 2027

With the government relaxing GST rules for online sellers, Softbank-backed Meesho aims to add 1 crore merchants on its platform by 2027, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.Meesho is the first e-commerce company in India to turn profitable at the group level consolidated profit and expects the momentum to continue, Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey claimed.We have 1.3 million 13 lakh sellers on our platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:43 IST
Meesho aims to grow merchant base 10 times to 1.1 cr by 2027
Represntative image Image Credit: Twitter@Meesho_Official
  • Country:
  • India

With the government relaxing GST rules for online sellers, Softbank-backed Meesho aims to add 1 crore merchants on its platform by 2027, a top official of the company said on Tuesday.

Meesho is the first e-commerce company in India to turn profitable at the group level (consolidated profit) and expects the momentum to continue, Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey claimed.

''We have 1.3 million (13 lakh) sellers on our platform. The recent change in policy to allow more sellers without GST is a big boost. We are now planning to add 1 crore more sellers across the country by 2027,'' Aatrey told PTI.

He said that e-commerce is still at a very nascent stage and there are only 1.5-2 million merchants that sell online.

''Internet penetration, network reliability, and online payments are increasing and people are buying online in a big way. We will continue with our outreach and do whatever is required to onboard sellers. These are the factors that will drive growth in the merchant base,'' Meesho said.

Meesho charges zero commission from sellers on their sales but charges for services like advertisement, logistics and other business tools that it provides to merchants.

''We have become more efficient as an organisation. We are very selective on the categories that are profitable,'' Aatrey said.

Meesho posted operational profit in the June quarter but it turned profitable at the group level in July. The company has not disclosed the actual number but according to Aatrey, it was less than Rs 10 crore.

''Only 5-6 per cent of retail transactions are happening online. India has the potential to do a lot more than this,'' Aatrey said.

He said that the current macroeconomic situation of inflationary pressure has helped Meesho.

''We have removed middlemen. We are seeing buyers are able to do more on our platform with the same budget they have had. In such a scenario, people tend to gravitate towards more value for money. That is only going to help us,'' Aatrey said.

He said that the company has seen growth in the number of orders especially from non-metros.

''43 per cent surge in order volumes and 54 per cent increase in revenue in the last 12 months contributed to the profitability of the company, '' Aatrey said. He said that the company will stick to its principles and not start charging commissions from merchants on the sale of their products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023