Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for India: Mamata

With Chandrayaan-3 all set to land on the moon on Wednesday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing.

Describing Chandrayaan-3 mission a matter of pride for the entire nation, Banerjee on Tuesday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for all their efforts.

''Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation!. The @isro team belongs to India. Their hard work is a testament of the country's progress which has come from the people, scientists and economists, and not any political entity,'' she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

''Scientists from across the country, including Bengal, have greatly contributed to the mission. I applaud the efforts of all those who have worked hard at taking India's lunar exploration to greater heights!,'' she added.

''With Chandraayan-3 inching closer to reaching the lunar South Pole, we must all stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing!,'' she said.

If Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

