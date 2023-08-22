Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for India: Mamata

With Chandrayaan-3 all set to land on the moon on Wednesday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing.Describing Chandrayaan-3 mission a matter of pride for the entire nation, Banerjee on Tuesday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO scientists for all their efforts.Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 21:56 IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for India: Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

With Chandrayaan-3 all set to land on the moon on Wednesday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing.

Describing Chandrayaan-3 mission a matter of pride for the entire nation, Banerjee on Tuesday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for all their efforts.

''Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation!. The @isro team belongs to India. Their hard work is a testament of the country's progress which has come from the people, scientists and economists, and not any political entity,'' she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

''Scientists from across the country, including Bengal, have greatly contributed to the mission. I applaud the efforts of all those who have worked hard at taking India's lunar exploration to greater heights!,'' she added.

''With Chandraayan-3 inching closer to reaching the lunar South Pole, we must all stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing!,'' she said.

If Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023