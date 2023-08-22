Left Menu

Nokia launches 25G PON starter kit for operators to unlock new 10Gbs+ opportunities

Updated: 22-08-2023 22:17 IST
Image Credit: Nokia

Nokia has unveiled a comprehensive 25G PON starter kit solution to help operators unlock new revenue-generating 10Gbs+ opportunities. The kit, each having the capability to connect up to 10 businesses, is engineered to equip operators with the essential tools to expedite the deployment of high-speed connectivity to businesses.

The 25G PON solution is readily available to be activated in more than 150 networks and more than 1 million PON lines worldwide, Nokia said in a press release on Tuesday.

"With the 25G PON starter program, we help operators seize the lucrative opportunities presented by 10G+ connectivity. The 25G PON kits are available immediately and provide operators with the tools needed to quickly deploy and capitalize on the growing number of multi-gig broadband services consumers and enterprises seek – all on their existing fiber network," said Geert Heyninck, General Manager Broadband Networks at Nokia.

With 25G PON, operators can maximize the potential of their existing fiber infrastructure to provide true 10Gbs speeds and beyond to businesses, farms, schools, and more. This leap in connectivity capabilities will not only accelerate productivity and collaboration but also enable organizations to embrace resource-intensive cloud-based applications, virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) with great ease.

The comprehensive 25G PON starter kit bundles all the necessary fiber broadband technology into one solution, enabling the seamless delivery of 1G, 10G, and 25G PON services to end-users. This includes line cards, cutting-edge optics, and Optical Network Terminals (ONTs).

Commenting on this development, Rupert Wood, Research Director at Analysys Mason, said, "Depending on the SLAs, practically all of that dedicated connectivity market is addressable for an operator with 25GS-PON capability. The addition of 25GS-PON to XGS-PON makes the fastest-growing portion in revenue terms, ‘true’10Gbit/s (and even above) symmetrical connectivity, addressable right now."

