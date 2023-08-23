Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3 mission: The journey to the Moon so far

July 15 First orbit-raising manoeuvre Earthbound firing-1 successfully performed from ISTRACISRO, Bengaluru. The space agency releases video of the Moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during lunar orbit insertion.August 9 Chandrayaan-3s orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km after a manoeuvre is performed.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-08-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 11:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ISRO/NASA
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission has been on a journey to the Moon since its launch on July 14. According to the space agency, Chandrayaan 3's lander, with a rover accommodated inside it, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23. Here is a glimpse of the journey of India’s third lunar exploration venture has taken so far: July 14: LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 into orbit from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 starts its journey into precise orbit. July 15: First orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) successfully performed from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The spacecraft is in 41762 km x 173 km orbit.July 17: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre performed. Spacecraft is in 41603 km x 226 km orbit.July 22: Another orbit-raising manoeuvre completed using earth-bound perigee firing. July 25: ISRO performs one more orbit-raising manoeuvre. Spacecraft is in 71351 km x 233 km orbit.August 1: ISRO performs Translunar Injection successfully and inserts the spacecraft into translunar orbit. Orbit achieved is 288 km x 369328 km.August 5: Lunar-Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan-3 performed successfully. Orbit achieved is 164 km x 18074 km, as intended.August 6: ISRO performs second Lunar Bound Phase (LBN). With this, the spacecraft is in a 170 km x 4313 km orbit around the Moon. The space agency releases video of the Moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during lunar orbit insertion.August 9: Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km after a manoeuvre is performed. August 14: Mission is in orbit circularisation phase after another manoeuvre. The spacecraft is in 151 km x 179 km orbit.August 16: Spacecraft brought down to an orbit of 153 km x 163 km after firing is completed.August 17: Lander module is successfully separated from the propulsion module. August 19: ISRO performs de-boosting of the lander module to reduce its orbit. The lander module is in 113 km x 157 km orbit around the Moon. August 20: One more de-boosting or orbit reduction manoeuvre on the lander module is performed. The lander module is in 25 km x 134 km orbit.August 21: Chandrayaan-2 orbiter formally welcomes Chandrayaan-3 lander module saying ‘Welcome, buddy!’. Two-way communication between the two is established. Mission Operations Complex (MOX) now has more ways to communicate with the lander module.

August 22: ISRO releases images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from an altitude of about 70 km. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing.August 23: Safe and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3's lander module on the southern pole of lunar surface expected at 6.04 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

