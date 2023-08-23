ANAROCK Signs Up Madhya Pradesh Housing Board for ACRM

India's leading independent residential real estate services consultant ANAROCK Group has announced that it has signed up the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board (MPHB) for its proprietary AI-enabled customer relationship management services. The ANAROCK CRM (ACRM) suite results in a 10-fold increase in inventory sales within a couple of months of implementation.

Sadiq Din, Head - ANAROCK CRM (India & International), ANAROCK Group, says, ''We are gratified to onboard our first government entity as a dedicated user of ACRM after meeting all compliances, checks and balances. ACRM currently caters to over 150 developers with over 1500 projects; in fact, we have signed up over 100 clients in the last three months alone.'' ''The ANAROCK CRM suite is a revolutionary innovation to ramp up housing sales in all Indian markets from tier 1 to tier 3 cities,'' adds Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group. ''From planning and execution to analysis and reporting, it allows residential sales teams to create and track campaigns, and to make informed decisions about their future marketing strategies. The data and information about customers and prospects is stored and automatically analysed to provide valuable insights that help identify trends and measure success rates.'' ACRM has been designed to be the ultimate Proptech solution for real estate developers and channel partners including government agencies, who are looking for prop tech-driven tools to enhance overall sales and marketing efficiency. With specialized algorithms created specifically for the Indian real estate market environment, ACRM streamlines and automates many of the manual tasks involved in sales and marketing.

Despite its high-tech, AI-driven features, ACRM does not require its users to be technologically proficient and can be instantly and seamlessly adopted by existing sales and marketing teams. ANAROCK CRM provides hands-on training to sales and marketing teams to ensure smooth adoption and integration with existing sales campaigns.

ACRM currently manages five enquiries, 90 calls and 1.2 residential site visits every minute. A highly advanced SaaS (software as a service) system, ACRM has so far processed approximately 5 million leads, automatically managing the sales pipeline, allowing sales teams to prioritize their leads, target their marketing efforts more effectively, and track the results of their campaigns.

The automation includes lead management via follow-up emails and lead scoring, which reduces the risk of leads being lost or forgotten.

ACRM has been rolled out across the country and plans to open GCC market in next few months.

About ANAROCK ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader.

The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales across the real estate value chain - Residential, Retail (with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (with HVS), Land, Industrial and Logistics & Data Centers (with Binswanger), Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory & Valuations, Project Management (with Mace), Flexi Spaces (myHQ & Upflex) and Society Management (acquisition of ApnaComplex-India/ANACITY-EMEA), Technology (ASTRA, ACRM, ACP) and is aggressively expanding to newer geographies and real estate business verticals.

ANAROCK has a team of over 2200 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR - Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar) and Middle East markets. ANAROCK has successfully completed over 500 exclusive residential project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 35,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage. Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects IN our motto - Values Over Value.

