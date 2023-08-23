Left Menu

German exports to non-EU countries fall in July

According to provisional data, Germany exported goods to the value of 59.0 billion euros ($64.09 billion) to these countries in July, after seasonal and calendar adjustments. Year-on-year, exports rose by 1.1% in adjusted terms, the statistics office said.

German exports to countries outside the European Union decreased by 2.9% in July compared with the previous month, the German statistics office said on Wednesday. According to provisional data, Germany exported goods to the value of 59.0 billion euros ($64.09 billion) to these countries in July, after seasonal and calendar adjustments.

Year-on-year, exports rose by 1.1% in adjusted terms, the statistics office said. Germany's most important trading partner in July was again the United States, with German goods exported in the value of 13.7 billion euros, an increase of 10.4% year-on-year.

Trade with China resulted in exports of 8.3 billion euros, 6.2% less than in July 2022. Trade with countries outside of the EU covers almost half of all German exports and is therefore a leading indicator for German foreign trade.

The German statistics office will publish detailed results for trade in July at the beginning of September. ($1 = 0.9206 euros)

