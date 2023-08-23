BullSmart hosts its very first financial influencer meetup in Delhi NCR

Bangalore (India), August 23: BullSmart, a fintech startup based in Bengaluru (Bangalore), hosted an event in Delhi NCR called the 'BullSmart Creator Meetup 2023' for financial and lifestyle influencers. The event was aimed at fostering a positive relationship among a growing community of creators and influencers who regularly create content for the financial platform. The goal for the creators was to educate their followers on financial literacy, advocate for BullSmart's product features, and provide regular updates about the company. As a company, BullSmart aims to be the best social investing platform for all types of investors, regardless of their financial journey and risk appetite. Currently, the company assists young investors in investing in mutual funds through their app and helps them make financial decisions based on their life goals. Building lifelong and positive community relations is the cornerstone of the BullSmart platform. Presently, there are over 150 key opinion leaders, experts, and scholars in the field of finance and economics who have partnered with the BullSmart community to share market trends and investment advice in real time. The company hopes to connect ordinary users, asset management companies (AMCs), and professionals through its platform, making communication and investments easier and more transparent. Currently, more than 35 AMCs have opened accounts on the BullSmart platform to share analysis reports, product information, investment-related educational content, and the opportunity to participate in live broadcast sessions with the larger community. Speaking about the event, Ankita Das, the founder and CEO of BullSmart, said, ''The 'Bullsmart Creator Meetup' was a significant event for us to better connect with our influencers who raise awareness for our brand amongst their subscriber bases. Our goal is to make investment easy and transparent, and what better way to drive this ideology than by solidifying our bonds with our talented pool of creators who produce relevant and relatable content. Similarly, for the creators, gratitude is the currency of connections, and your presence at our creator's meetup added tremendous value to the tapestry of financial wisdom that we are weaving. Your insights, passion, and unique perspectives have enriched our discussions and illuminated new paths to prosperity.'' Reflecting on her experience as an influencer who attended the event, Neha Gupta stated, ''The creators meetup organized by BullSmart was truly remarkable. I left the meetup feeling inspired and connected to a vibrant community of creators. BullSmart's vision to democratize finance and investment planning, along with the outreach we have as influencers, will truly lead to an enriching experience for all young investors in India. I hope that BullSmart and all the creators, including myself, collaborate to create a conducive investment and financial planning landscape for the youth. I look forward to the success and strides BullSmart has in store for the future, and I am excited to be a part of this journey.'' BullSmart aims to continue fostering a positive relationship and diversify its recruitment plan with various influencers through its 'Stellar Seeker Program'. This program is focused on increasing awareness about starting the journey of financial and investment planning. The event marked a momentous first step towards helping influencers relate better to the brand and acquainting them with current trends related to the role of social media and financial decision-making among millennials and Gen Z in India. If you are interested in 'Stellar Seeker Program', please contact us for more information at Creator@bullsmart.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)