Samsung unveils Odyssey Neo G9 57" - world's first Dual UHD gaming monitor

Samsung has unveiled its new Odyssey monitor series - Odyssey Neo G9 57" and the Odyssey Ark 55". Featuring the world's first Dual Ultra-High-Definition (DUHD) screen, Odyssey Neo G9 is now available for pre-order globally while Odyssey Ark, the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, will be available starting next month.

The 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NC) has already clinched a Best of Innovation Award at CES 2023. Its expansive 57-inch display, with its immersive 1000R curvature and a cinematic 32:9 aspect ratio, is as wide as two 32-inch UHD monitors.

Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology powers the Quantum Mini LED lighting in the screen, offering smaller, more discrete dimming zones, resulting in a striking contrast between light and dark areas on the screen, with impeccable clarity and minimal blooming. The Odyssey Neo G9 57" further leverages its Quantum Mini LED lighting by combining it with VESA DisplayHDR1000, boasting a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

With a whopping 240Hz refresh rate and an astonishingly fast 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, blurring and ghosting become relics of the past. In addition, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro syncs the screen for a stable, lag-free picture, providing an added edge to competitive gaming.

Further, Odyssey Neo G9 57" features a suite of high-speed connectivity options. These include VESA-certified DisplayPort (DP) 2.1 for smooth gaming, HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub for reduced cable clutter and elevated gaming experience.

On the other hand, the Odyssey Ark 55" boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time, giving gamers the edge to win. Additionally, the new Cockpit Mode gives gamers a whole new perspective to explore with a vertical orientation.

The Odyssey Ark (G97NC) comes with an all-new Samsung Multi View that allows users to see up to 4 inputs on the screen at once. With the new Multi View mode, users can simultaneously view inputs from three HDMI ports and the DP1.4 connection, with the new DP input supporting 4K UHD streams for high-quality entertainment.

The addition of the Keyboard, Video, Mouse (KVM) switch feature transforms the Ark into a single command station for seamless multitasking across multiple devices. With a single mouse and keyboard setup, you gain control over all the devices connected to the monitor.