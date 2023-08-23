Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3: Ramdev performs 'yagya' in Haridwar for mission's success

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence ALS for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3s Lander Module LM to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.The LM comprising the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, a feat not achieved by any country so far.A group of priests in the holy city recited Hanuman Chalisa and played cymbals at Sri Ram Mandir on the banks of the Ganga River.

Yoga guru Ramdev performed a “yagya” in Acharyakulam campus here while priests recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at a temple on the banks of the Ganga on Wednesday for the successful landing of Chandrayan-3.

Ramdev performed the yagya and havan amid the chanting of Vedic hymns by the students of Acharyakulam, praying for the successful completion of the mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, a feat not achieved by any country so far.

A group of priests in the holy city recited Hanuman Chalisa and played cymbals at Sri Ram Mandir on the banks of the Ganga River. ''We are praying for the successful landing of Chandrayan-3. Once it lands on the moon, India will join the group of leading countries in the world which have done it in the past. It will also be another big step by the country towards becoming Vishwa Guru,'' Ujjwal Pandit, a priest who participated in the prayers, said.

