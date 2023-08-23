Chandrayaan-3 landing: Entire country waiting for this moment, says Khattar; Schools to organise live streaming

Schools in Haryana are organising the live-streaming of ISRO's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 to inspire students and boost their self-confidence, the state's education minister, Kanwar Pal, said on Wednesday. He said all district education officers in the state were instructed to open schools from 5 pm to 6 pm for students to watch the live-telecast of the moon mission.

On Chandrayaan-3, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, ''For every Indian, it is a matter of great pride.'' The entire country has been waiting for this moment, he said in a video message on X, formerly Twitter. Khattar also said that the world's attention is on the big leap in space exploration which India is making. It is not only an achievement for the country, but for mankind, the chief minister said and congratulated ISRO scientists for the feat.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always encouraged scientists and Chandrayaan-3, will prove to be a milestone in his mission of making India a developed nation. On X, Pal said, ''Students of schools in Haryana will watch Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the moon live.'' ''This is an achievement of our scientists. It is a big achievement for the nation and the world attention is on this. So, we want our students should catch the action live,'' he said.

''When young students will watch it live, they will also feel inspired and it will also boost their self-confidence,'' he added.

Pal also said India is an emerging power and making progress at a rapid pace. India is at the cusp of scripting history as the ISRO's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to touch down on the lunar surface Wednesday evening. India will become the fourth nation to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 on board Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

