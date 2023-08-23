We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the country on the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon.
This sounds the bugle for a developed India, said the prime minister, who joined through video conference the scientists at ISRO to witness the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3.
''We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written,'' he said.
Modi, who is on an official visit to South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, joined the scientists gathered at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) near here.
