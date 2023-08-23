INSTANT VIEW-Reactions as India's Chandrayaan-3 makes historic moon landing

India on Wednesday became the fourth country to land on the moon after the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole. Following are some reactions to the occasion:

S. SOMANATH, INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION CHAIRMAN “India is on the moon.”

NARENDRA MODI, PRIME MINISTER, INDIA “This is a victory cry of new India.”

