INSTANT VIEW-Reactions as India's Chandrayaan-3 makes historic moon landing
India on Wednesday became the fourth country to land on the moon after the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole. Following are some reactions to the occasion:
S. SOMANATH, INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION CHAIRMAN “India is on the moon.”
NARENDRA MODI, PRIME MINISTER, INDIA “This is a victory cry of new India.”
