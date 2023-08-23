India pick up gold and bronze at Shooting Worlds

Amanpreet Singh won the men's 25m standard pistol to give India their fifth gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Championship here on Wednesday, even as the women's standard pistol trio picked up a bronze in the team competition.

The country has so far won five gold and four bronze medals, moving back up to second position on the medal tally behind China, who leads with 24 podium finishes, 13 of them being gold.

Amanpreet shot 577 in the men's standard pistol, a clear three points ahead of silver-winning Korean Lee Gunhyeok, who shot 574. Kevin Chapon of France won bronze with the same score as Lee's but with lesser inner 10s than the Korean.

The Indian team comprising Harsh Gupta (fourth with 573) and Akshay Jain (545) and Amanpreet, however, narrowly missed a team medal, finishing fourth behind China, Germany and Korea, with a combined total of 1695.

In the women's 25m standard pistol, while none among Tiyana (11th with 538), Yashita Shokeen (12th with 536) and Kritika Sharma (14th with 527) could win individually, they did bag the team bronze with a combined score of 1601. China won gold and the host nation got silver.

