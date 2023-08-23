INSTANT VIEW-Reactions as India's Chandrayaan-3 makes historic moon landing

India on Wednesday became the fourth country to land on the moon after the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole.

Following are some reactions to the occasion: S. SOMANATH, INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION CHAIRMAN (ISRO)

"India is on the moon." NARENDRA MODI, PRIME MINISTER, INDIA

"This is a victory cry of new India." MALLIKARJUN KHARGE, PRESIDENT, CONGRESS

"The success of #Chandrayaan3 is the collective success of every Indian. An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme." JOSEF ASCHBACHER, DIRECTOR GENERAL, EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY "Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India's first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed." (Compiled by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Blassy Boben; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

