Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the country in congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3s lunar module on the moons surface on Wednesday and called it a historical moment.This is historical. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:44 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined the country in congratulating the scientists of ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface on Wednesday and called it a ''historical'' moment.

''This is historical. It is a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Many congratulations to all the countrymen, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Bharat Mata Ki Jai,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said in a post on X.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the successful landing was a ''triumph unmatched".

''We're over the moon!" he said on X.

This feat is a testament to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) "indomitable spirit", he said, adding that their commitment and hard work has made every Indian's heart swell with pride.

''Chandrayaan3 imprints our identity on the Moon's southern frontier, a triumph unmatched," Chadha said.

This "historic leap" is a clarion call to aim for the stars and serves as a resounding reminder that "the sky is not the limit, it is our launchpad", the AAP leader added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

