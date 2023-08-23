Home Minister Amit Shah hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface and said with this, India became the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

''As the world watches Chandrayaan-3 script India's epoch in space, I express my heartfelt gratitude to ISRO and our scientists for their undeterred efforts to make this mission a historic success.

''This landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of Indian genius but it also launches India's voyage through the Amrit Kaal to emerge as a global leader in the realm of space, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said India became the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

''The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths,'' he said.

