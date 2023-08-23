Eastern states’ CM’s hail ‘another giant leap for humanity’

An exuberant West Bengal Chief Minister took to X, formerly called Twitter, to ''Hail Chanrayaan 3'' and the country's scientific community for the successful landing by India's moon craft, while her counterpart in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, termed it a ''historic day''.

From Ranchi, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren said ''Adbhut!! Avismaraniya!!'' (Wonderful!! Unforgettable!!). Assam Chief Minister Hemant Soren who was watching the landing at a school in Guwahati, tweeted ''Another giant leap for humanity!'', taking a leaf out of astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous statement after becoming the first man to step on the Moon in 1969. India made history on Wednesday as its Moon mission - Chandrayaan 3 - became the first to land in the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Banerjee exultantly said on X, ''Hail Chandrayaan-3! Hail its stupendous success!!. Hail @isro!! Hail our nation's magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! She added, ''India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition. ''Let us celebrate the majestic moment and pray for further advances of India in the frontier areas of knowledge and applications. Hail India, Jai Hind!'' From Guwahati, Sarma who was watching the landing with students of Rajdhar Bora High School, Azara, Guwahati, termed the landing as "Another giant leap for humanity!", adding that Chandrayaan's success was a testament to human ingenuity and "exploration spirit". Congratulating the entire scientific community on the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3. Patnaik said it's "historic".

Taking to social media, Patnaik said: "A historic day for #India as #Chandrayaan3 became the first-ever spacecraft to successfully land near the South Pole of #Moon. "Landing on the uncharted part of our celestial neighbour is remarkable achievement for Indian science and a giant leap for mankind. Congratulate the scientists of @isro and entire scientific community who were a part of this well executed #LunarMission,'' he said.

Assam has two key scientists on the Chandrayaan team - 35-year-old senior scientist Nidhi Sharma and Chayan Dutta – and the state has been watching the lunar mission with great interest. ''Wonderful!! Unforgettable!! The pride and glory of the tricolour reached the moon. Due to the hard work, perseverance and dedication of our great scientists of the country, Chandrayaan -3 landed on the moon today. The country has once again firmly established itself as a space superpower,'' Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

He congratulated and extended 'Johar' to the entire ISRO team and all the countrymen.

Jharkhand's top technical institutions and several schools organised live streaming of the soft landing of ISRO's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, seeking to ignite a passion for space exploration among budding scientists.

