BJP chief Nadda praises scientists' immense abilities, PM Modi's tireless efforts for moon mission success

BJP president J P Nadda hailed ISRO scientists and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon, asserting the world now recognises India as a power in space technology.

India is creating new feats of success under Modi's leadership and carving a unique identity for itself, he said and described the success of the mission as true to the mantra of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The success was not possible without Modi's tireless efforts and the immense ability of our scientists. It is a historic and unprecedented achievement, Nadda said.

''We heartily praise PM Modi for bringing about this unforgettable moment,'' he added.

Noting the push the Modi government has given to India's space sector, Nadda said 47 of the total 89 satellite launch missions of ISRO happened under its nine years of rule.

No other government has done so much and the missions under the Modi dispensation were twice the numbers under the previous UPA regime, he said.

The budget of India's space mission has been considerably more economical than that of the US, Russia and China, the BJP chief said, noting the success of the country's Mars mission -- Mangalyaan -- as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)