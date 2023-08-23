Rain delays toss for 3rd T20I between India and Ireland
The toss of the third T20 between India and Ireland here on Wednesday was delayed due to rain.
India lead the three-match series 2-0.
Before start of play, the Jasprit Bumrah-led young side was seen celebrating Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon's south pole, making India the first nation to do so.
