Momentous occasion: President on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:17 IST
Congratulating ISRO scientists on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said it is a momentous occasion which has made India proud.
In a video message after watching the live-telecast of Moon landing, the president said scientists have made history with the landing of Chandrayaan-3 which is an event that happens once in lifetime.
''I congratulate ISRO, everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead,'' she said.
