Left Menu

NASA chief congratulates India & ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday congratulated India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon and said the US space agency was glad to be Indias partner on this mission.Indias Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:37 IST
NASA chief congratulates India & ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday congratulated India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon and said the US space agency was glad to be India's ''partner'' on this mission.

India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia's unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.

''Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!'' Nelson posted on X.

India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.

With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023