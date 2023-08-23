NASA chief congratulates India & ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday congratulated India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon and said the US space agency was glad to be Indias partner on this mission.Indias Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon.
- Country:
- United States
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday congratulated India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon and said the US space agency was glad to be India's ''partner'' on this mission.
India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia's unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.
''Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!'' Nelson posted on X.
India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.
With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Pole
- India
- Moon
- Bill Nelson
- X.
- China
- NASA
- Russia
- Nelson
- Soviet Union
ALSO READ
China's trade slumps, threatening recovery prospects
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets down, dollar up after weak China trade data
FOREX-Dollar gains ground; Aussie, yuan slip after weak China trade data
China stocks flat after disappointing trade data, Hong Kong shares down
China's July exports tumble by double digits, adding to pressure to shore up flagging economy