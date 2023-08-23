Historic feat signalling rise of Bharat: Dhankhar on Chandrayaan landing

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on lunar surface was a historic feat signalling the rise of India.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

The lander module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26-kg rover (Pragyan) made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

''This is a historic feat signalling the rise of Bharat! Congratulations to everyone associated with this mission and compliments to the visionary leadership of the country,'' the Vice President's Secretariat posted on X, formerly Twitter, quoting Dhankhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)