HCLTech partners with AWS to drive GenAI adoption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:46 IST
HCLTech has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to push the adoption of generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) at the company and by enterprises globally.

The collaboration aims to empower enterprises to leverage the power of AWS' advanced GenAI portfolio which includes Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Titan, AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia.

Elaborating on the HCLTech-AWS alliance to accelerate GenAI adoption, the release said, ''HCLTech intends to use Amazon CodeWhisperer with over 50,000 HCLTech engineers, cloud practitioners and developers to build secure applications and leverage AI responsibly, internally and for clients''.

The partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to exploring industry solutions leveraging AI advancements.

Citing an example, it said HCLTech developed Ziva on AWS, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) bot for the financial services industry.

''HCLTech has also been recognised as an ML-powered Amazon Connect launch partner, further underscoring the strength of this strategic partnership,'' it said.

