Momentous occasion: President Murmu on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:53 IST
  India
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface was ''truly a momentous occasion'' which happens once in a lifetime and it has made the whole country proud. After watching live telecast of moon landing of Vikram lander, Murmu conveyed her congratulatory video message to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and everyone associated with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

''There are days when history is made. Today with the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, our scientists have not only made history but also remade the idea of geography. It is truly a momentous occasion.

''The kind of event that happens once in a lifetime making India proud. I congratulate ISRO and everybody involved in this mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead,'' she said in the video message.

Murmu, who is on an official visit to Goa, said the success of Chandrayaan-3 is also a major achievement for the whole of humankind which shows how India has harnessed its rich traditional knowledge base along with modern science in the service of humanity. India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

