Eastern states' CMs hail 'another giant leap for humanity'

An exuberant West Bengal Chief Minister took to X, formerly Twitter, to ''Hail Chandrayaan 3'' and the country's scientific community for the successful landing by India's moon craft, while her counterpart in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, termed it a ''historic day''.

From Ranchi, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren said ''Adbhut!! Avismaraniya!!'' (Wonderful!! Unforgettable!!).

Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma, who was watching the landing at a school in Guwahati, tweeted, ''Another giant leap for humanity!'', taking a leaf out of astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous statement after becoming the first man to step on the Moon in 1969.

India made history on Wednesday as its Moon mission -- Chandrayaan 3 -- became the first to land in the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Banerjee exultantly said on X, ''Hail Chandrayaan-3! Hail its stupendous success!! Hail @isro!! Hail our nation's magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! She added, ''India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition.

''Let us celebrate the majestic moment and pray for further advances of India in the frontier areas of knowledge and applications. Hail India, Jai Hind!'' From Guwahati, Sarma who was watching the landing with students of Rajdhar Bora High School in Azara termed the landing as ''Another giant leap for humanity!'', adding that Chandrayaan's success was a testament to human ingenuity and ''exploration spirit''.

Congratulating the entire scientific community on the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, Patnaik said it's ''historic''.

Taking to social media, Patnaik said: ''A historic day for #India as #Chandrayaan3 became the first-ever spacecraft to successfully land near the South Pole of #Moon.'' ''Landing on the uncharted part of our celestial neighbour is remarkable achievement for Indian science and a giant leap for mankind. Congratulate the scientists of @isro and entire scientific community who were a part of this well executed #LunarMission,'' he said.

Assam has two key scientists on the Chandrayaan team -- 35-year-old senior scientist Nidhi Sharma and Chayan Dutta – and the state has been watching the lunar mission with great interest.

''Wonderful!! Unforgettable!! The pride and glory of the tricolour reached the moon. Due to the hard work, perseverance and dedication of our great scientists of the country, Chandrayaan -3 landed on the moon today. The country has once again firmly established itself as a space superpower,'' Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote on X.

He congratulated and extended 'Johar' to the entire ISRO team and all the countrymen.

Jharkhand's top technical institutions and several schools organised live streaming of the soft landing of ISRO's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, seeking to ignite a passion for space exploration among budding scientists. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who along with other senior BJP leaders raised 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans while holding the national flag in front of the Ujjayanta Palance in Agartala, congratulated the ISRO scientists for the achievement.

''Today is the day of celebrations as India has landed on the Moon... I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving the scientists to the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3's rover. On behalf of 40 lakh people of Tripura, I also thank the scientists of ISRO for making this possible,'' he said.

Saha's Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu said the landing was a remarkable stride for India's space prowess.

''Touchdown achieved! Chandrayaan's successful landing is a remarkable stride for India's space prowess. Kudos to ISRO for their dedication and expertise in making this mission a reality. A proud moment for the nation!'' he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, wrote on social media: ''I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3! This incredible achievement marks yet another monumental milestone in India's illustrious journey through the cosmos.'' ''The dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of the entire team of ISRO behind Chandrayaan-3 deserve the highest praise,'' he added.

Golay added that the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 not only demonstrates India's capabilities in space science and engineering but also symbolises the spirit of innovation and determination that defines the nation.

