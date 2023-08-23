Left Menu

CJI D Y Chandrachud hails landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south pole as historic

Truely, this lunar landing represents a milestone in the onward march of our nation, he said.He congratulated the team ISRO and the entire scientific community on this historic achievement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 20:02 IST
CJI D Y Chandrachud hails landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south pole as historic
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday hailed as a ''historic achievement'' the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south pole and congratulated team ISRO on the feat.

The CJI told PTI that the success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations that have successfully achieved soft landing on the lunar surface.

''It is with immense pride as a citizen of our great nation that I witnessed the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon today,'' he said.

''It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved the lunar landing on the south pole of the Moon.

This will help new avenues and scientific research and discovery. Truely, this lunar landing represents a milestone in the onward march of our nation,'' he said.

He congratulated the team ISRO and the entire scientific community on this ''historic achievement''. ''They have truly made the nation proud of their work,'' the Chandrachud said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also congratulated the scientists involved in the project. He said the entire nation is feeling proud of the achievement. ''India has already started its journey of being number one in everything under the vibrant leadership of our Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. This is one more achievement for this great country,'' he said. ''A big congratulations to our scientists most of whom represent the female power of the nation. The entire nation is feeling proud. Proud to be an Indian,'' Mehta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
4
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023