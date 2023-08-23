Chhattisgarh CM hails ISRO scientists for successful landing of Chandrayaan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hailed the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and country's people for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

Our scientists have created history by making this difficult mission successful, he said in a statement.

India has become the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon and the fourth country to reach the moon, Baghel noted.

The countrymen are proud of this achievement, he added.

