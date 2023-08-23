Left Menu

India will lead world on path of material as well as spiritual progress: RSS chief on Chandrayaan-3 success

Congratulating the scientists and government after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India will lead the world on the path of both material as well as spiritual progress.

India will lead world on path of material as well as spiritual progress: RSS chief on Chandrayaan-3 success
Congratulating the scientists and government after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that India will lead the world on the path of both material as well as spiritual progress. ''Until now no one had landed on the south pole of the Moon. Our scientists after long hard work have achieved this feat of landing first in the south pole. With vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which envelopes the whole world with its affection, India is moving towards becoming a country that provides peace and prosperity to the world,'' he said on X (formerly Twitter). We are grateful to our scientists and also to the administration and government for supporting them, Bhagwat added. ''India will rise, and will rise for the whole world. India will lead the world on the path of both material (`bhoutik') and spiritual progress and this has become a reality,'' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief added. The country will lead in the field of knowledge and science and Chandrayaan-3 has proved that it has the necessary strength, skills and vision, Bhagwat added.

