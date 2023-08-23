Special prayers offered across Delhi for success of Chandrayaan-3

People in several parts of Delhi held special prayers at temples, mosques and gurdwaras on Wednesday for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

People also gathered in educational institutions, offices and city squares to watch the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) live telecast of Chandrayaan-3's final descent to the uncharted surface of the lunar south pole.

India scripted history on Wednesday, becoming the fourth country after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon, sparking celebrations across Delhi, including at the Congress headquarters and the Assam Information Centre.

Comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

No country had ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe may hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft, which was headed to the lunar south pole weeks after the launch of the Indian mission on July 14 crashed into the Moon on Sunday after spinning out of control.

The event was telecast live at Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (Kautilya), Chirag Enclave, where Delhi Education Minister Atishi joined the students to witness the historic moment.

Speaking to the students, Atishi said Chandrayaan-3 is just the beginning and that the day is not far when India will lead the world with its space programme.

''Our students saw the history being made today, this accomplishment will inspire them to explore more inventive possibilities for the nation. It is an inspiration for our students to work hard and attain success, this will guide them to make India number one in the future,'' Atishi said.

She said India's space journey is an inspiration to many and will ignite the interest of youth in science and technology.

Earlier in the day, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others joined a special ''Ardas'' held at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to pray for the mission's success.

Nearly 150 girl students of Al Jamiatul Islamia Islahul Banat madrassa at Mandoli were also part of a special prayer held there hours before the landing.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad organised a 'yajna' at Sant Nagar Burari, praying for the success of the ambitious project.

Delhi government school children also joined the nation in praying for the successful landing.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared pictures of the schoolchildren on X.

''Delighted to see the sincere interest and enthusiasm of Delhi government school kids as they await Chandrayaan-3's landing. Heartfelt wishes from these young minds add to the excitement of the evening. Our scientists are making us immensely proud,'' he wrote.

