KVIC launches Khadi-crafted natural rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan

When disposed of into earth, basil, tomato, and brinjal plants could sprout from these rakhis, Kumar said. The KVIC chairman revealed the Khadi Rakshasoot has been introduced as a pilot project and these natural rakhis are available exclusively at Khadi Bhawan, Connaught Place, New Delhi.Going ahead, extensive preparations are underway to launch Khadi Rakshasoot across the country next year, he said.

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, KVIC on Wednesday launched 'Khadi RakshaSoots', which are available at the Khadi Bhawan here at prices ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 250 each. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Manoj Kumar said the product is ''entirely natural, devoid of any chemical additives''. The rakhi has been designed by the Gramodyogik Vikas Sansthan of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh using cow dung, he said. Further, seeds of basil, tomato and brinjal have also been used in it, he said. When disposed of into earth, basil, tomato, and brinjal plants could sprout from these rakhis, Kumar said. The KVIC chairman revealed the 'Khadi Rakshasoot' has been introduced as a pilot project and these natural rakhis are available exclusively at Khadi Bhawan, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

''Going ahead, extensive preparations are underway to launch 'Khadi Rakshasoot' across the country next year,'' he said.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

