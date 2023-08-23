Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-08-2023 20:51 IST
Communication link established between Chandrayaan-3 lander and MOX: ISRO
Soon after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO said communication link was established between the Lander and the space agency's Mission Operations Complex (MOX) here.

The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

ISRO also released images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent to the Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon.

