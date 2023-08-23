Eastern states' governors, CMs hail 'another giant leap for humanity'

Governors and chief ministers of the eastern states on Wednesday hailed the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon and congratulated the ISRO scientists for the achievement.

An exuberant West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X, formerly Twitter, to ''Hail Chandrayaan 3'' and the country's scientific community for the successful landing by India's Moon craft, while her counterpart in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, termed it a ''historic day''.

From Ranchi, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren said ''Adbhut!! Avismaraniya!!'' (Wonderful!! Unforgettable!!).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was watching the landing at a school in Guwahati, tweeted, ''Another giant leap for humanity!'', taking a leaf out of astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous statement after becoming the first man to step on the Moon in 1969.

India made history on Wednesday as its Moon mission -- Chandrayaan 3 -- became the first to land in the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Banerjee exultantly said on X, ''Hail Chandrayaan-3! Hail its stupendous success!! Hail @isro!! Hail our nation's magnificent achievement in sending an exploration mission successfully to the Moon!! She added, ''India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition.

''Let us celebrate the majestic moment and pray for further advances of India in the frontier areas of knowledge and applications. Hail India, Jai Hind!'' West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose told PTI Video, ''This is a great lesson for the new generations of India. The country has great potential and all that you need is to draw the inner strength,'' From Guwahati, Sarma who was watching the landing with school students in Azara, termed the landing as ''Another giant leap for humanity!'', adding that Chandrayaan's success was a testament to human ingenuity and ''exploration spirit''.

Assam has two key scientists on the Chandrayaan team -- 35-year-old senior scientist Nidhi Sharma and Chayan Dutta – and the state has been watching the lunar mission with great interest.

Congratulating the entire scientific community on the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, Patnaik said it's ''historic''.

Taking to social media, Patnaik said: ''A historic day for #India as #Chandrayaan3 became the first-ever spacecraft to successfully land near the South Pole of #Moon.'' ''Landing on the uncharted part of our celestial neighbour is remarkable achievement for Indian science and a giant leap for mankind. Congratulate the scientists of @isro and entire scientific community who were a part of this well executed #LunarMission,'' he said.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also congratulated the scientists of ISRO and the scientific community of the country for the achievement.

N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, said on X: ''A historic moment for India! Heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO team for successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. This monumental accomplishment marks India as the pioneering nation to achieve this feat. We're immensely proud of this incredible achievement, and it is bound to inspire many young minds in the field of science and technology.'' Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, said, ''This is a historic moment and a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Congratulations to our scientists of ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon.'' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said a new history has been written by the ISRO scientists.

Kumar, in a statement, said, ''Commitment and hard work of our scientists at ISRO have made every Indian's heart swell with pride. A new history has been written by the ISRO scientists. My heartiest congratulations to team ISRO on this historic achievement. They have made the entire nation proud.'' Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote on X: ''Wonderful!! Unforgettable!! The pride and glory of the tricolour reached the moon. Due to the hard work, perseverance and dedication of our great scientists of the country, Chandrayaan -3 landed on the moon today. The country has once again firmly established itself as a space superpower.'' He congratulated and extended 'Johar' to the entire ISRO team and all the countrymen.

Jharkhand's top technical institutions and several schools organised live streaming of the soft landing of ISRO's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, seeking to ignite a passion for space exploration among budding scientists.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who along with other senior BJP leaders raised 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans while holding the national flag in front of the Ujjayanta Palance in Agartala, congratulated the ISRO scientists for the achievement.

''Today is the day of celebrations as India has landed on the Moon... I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving the scientists to the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3's rover. On behalf of 40 lakh people of Tripura, I also thank the scientists of ISRO for making this possible,'' he said.

Saha's Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu said the landing was a remarkable stride for India's space prowess.

''Touchdown achieved! Chandrayaan's successful landing is a remarkable stride for India's space prowess. Kudos to ISRO for their dedication and expertise in making this mission a reality. A proud moment for the nation!'' he said on X.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the rover's successful landing on Moon is testament that there are no limitations for India to reach.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said, ''#Chandrayaan3 made its epic landing on the moon! What a time to be alive to witness India conquer space to reach the moon. We are so proud of team @isro for their remarkable achievement. This is testament that there are no limitations to where India can go. Such a proud moment for our country.'' Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in a post on X, said that the only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible.

''India creates history! Yes, it is indeed a very proud moment for all of us... Congratulations to Team #ISRO for this marvelous achievement. More success to #ISRO in the years ahead,'' he said.

Zoramthanga's Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio said, ''History is made! Hearty congratulations to the team at @isro for the incredible #Chandrayaan3Landing. The nation salutes you for the remarkable feat. This historic touch down on lunar surface will propel India's burgeoning space industry to new heights.'' Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, wrote on social media: ''...This incredible achievement marks yet another monumental milestone in India's illustrious journey through the cosmos. The dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of the entire team of ISRO behind Chandrayaan-3 deserve the highest praise.'' Golay added that the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 not only demonstrates India's capabilities in space science and engineering but also symbolises the spirit of innovation and determination that defines the nation.

