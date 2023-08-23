India achieving new feats under PM Modi's leadership, carving a unique identity for itself: BJP

BJP leaders including Union ministers on Wednesday hailed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the uncharted south pole of the Moon, giving its credit to ISRO scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

BJP president J P Nadda hailed ISRO scientists and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for Chandrayaan-3's success, asserting the world now recognises India as a power in space technology.

India is achieving new feats under Modi's leadership and carving a unique identity for itself, he said and described the success of the mission as true to the mantra of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

The success was not possible without Modi's tireless efforts and the immense ability of our scientists. It is a historic and unprecedented achievement, Nadda said.

''We heartily praise PM Modi for bringing about this unforgettable moment,'' he added.

Noting the push the Modi government has given to India's space sector, Nadda said 47 of the total 89 satellite launch missions of ISRO happened under its nine years of rule.

No other government has done so much and the missions under the Modi dispensation were twice the numbers under the previous UPA regime, he said. The budget of India's space mission has been considerably more economical than that of the US, Russia and China, the BJP chief said, noting the success of the country's Mars mission -- Mangalyaan -- as well.

''As the world watches Chandrayaan-3 script India's epoch in space, I express my heartfelt gratitude to ISRO and our scientists for their undeterred efforts to make this mission a historic success," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on 'X'.

This landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of "Indian genius: but it also launches India's voyage through the 'Amrit Kaal' to emerge as a global leader in the realm of space, as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi,'' he said.

"India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the Moon with the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects," Shah said.

Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths, he added.

Congratulating the "Team ISRO" on the success of the mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India's achievements in space have now touched "unprecedented heights".

"With the soft landing of Vikram Lander on the Moon's south pole, India has added a golden chapter in the history of space exploration," Singh said in a post on 'X'.

It is a landmark achievement and momentous occasion for 1.4 billion people as India becomes the first country in the world to land on the Moon's south pole, he said, adding that this success is a testimony to India's prowess in space technology.

''The nation is proud of its scientists who made this mission successful with their intelligence, hard work, and perseverance," Singh said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called the success of the mission carving India's "illustrious chapter in celestial history" and congratulated the ''brilliant minds'' of the ISRO, its chairman S Somanath, project director P Veeramuthuvel and mission director Mohana Kumar for the ''flawless lunar landing''.

"Your unwavering dedication, meticulous planning, and exceptional teamwork have once again showcased India's prowess in space exploration," Gandkari said in a post on 'X'.

"Many congratulations to our fellow citizens of India on this historic achievement, a beacon of inspiration for generations to come." Union minister Pralhad Joshi called it "a moment to remember forever".

"Witnessed the historic moment of Vikram Lander's soft landing on the moon with the party karyakartas (workers) in Rajasthan. This phenomenal achievement is the result of #ISRO scientists' exceptional efforts," Joshi said in a post on 'X'.

