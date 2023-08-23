Corporates hail Chandrayan-3 moon landing

Industry leaders on Wednesday hailed the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, terming it a proud moment for the country. ''Proud moment for every Indian and a momentous milestone in India's space & technology journey. Congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and team ISRO. This will inspire generations,'' Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani termed the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon as a historic moment. ''Congratulations, @isro! You are indeed the pride of the nation. A country's ability to execute space missions reflects her confidence and this is India's time. A historic moment for our 1.4 billion citizens as our nation's orbits continue to expand. Jai Hind,'' he said in a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter). Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra thanked ISRO for the achievement. ''Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for:—Teaching us how to aim for the stars—Making us believe in our own abilities—Showing us how to deal with failure & use it as a platform to rise again. And above all, making us Proud to be Indian,'' he said on X. Aditya Birla Group stated on the micro blogging site: ''A much awaited moment for every Indian. Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing is a significant moment for all of us.'' NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the outstanding achievement marks a historic milestone in India's space exploration journey. ''As we celebrate this historic moment, let us draw inspiration from it in science and beyond. Let it be a testament to the fact that challenges are mere opportunities for us to showcase our resilience and brilliance,'' he said. RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said: ''It is proof of the engineering excellence of our frugal technology. I have no words to express my feelings, just tears of joy! #Chandrayaan3 #JaiHind.

Director General of industry body CII Chandrajit Banerjee said: ''Heartiest congratulations to ISRO and our scientists for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the Lunar South Pole! A historical achievement for the world and India''.

Joining the nation in celebrating India's historic landing on the moon, the Secretary General of another leading industry body Assocham Deepak Sood said has incredibly demonstrated to the world how big feats can be achieved with a prudent and limited budget, raising eyebrows of the developed world about the financial resources being no constraints to national goals.

''Today's moon landing is a decisive step towards India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047,'' he said. Ficci president Subhrakant Panda congratulated the scientists at ISRO for the successful moon landing of Chandrayan -3.

''Over the years they have given many occasions to celebrate through the successes of the Indian space program but this stands out in particular. I wish them all the best for continued success in future and thank them for inspiring every Indian to achieve greater heights,'' said Panda.

Puneet Kaura, Managing Director and CEO of Samtel Avionics Limited said the achievement has been eagerly anticipated and marks a significant stride forward in India's lunar research endeavors.

The success of this mission is a testament to India's dedication to advancing space exploration and scientific discovery, he said.

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite..

Industry body Indian Space Association (ISpA) said that private companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Walchandnagar Industries, Centum Electronics, Godrej & Boyce, Ananth Technologies contributed to the successful launch and landing of Chandrayaan-3 and other ISRO mission for many years.

''The successful landing shows the potential of the Indian space sector and places India among the very few nations in the whole world who have achieved this feat. It is also a harbinger of the exciting opportunities that it brings for private players. It not only encourages the development of the lunar space economy but also signals a major change,'' ISpA Director General, AK Bhatt said.

Bharti Enterprises, Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that he looks forward to deepening our collaboration with ISRO and the Indian government to take India's Space journey to new orbits.

''Having witnessed successful launch of 70 Oneweb satellites placed by GSLV-MK3 rockets, the prowess of our scientists at ISRO was evident to me. Congratulations to Hon'ble PM, ISRO chief Shri S Somanath and our scientists for firmly establishing India as a space leader in the world having landed Vikram on the south pole. Very Proud to be Indian. Very proud to be a Bharti,'' Mittal said..

Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) has also contributed to successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 Mission: SCL fabricated Vikram Processor (1601 PE01) for LVM3 launch vehicle navigation and CMOS Camera Configurator (SC1216-0) flown onboard for Vikram Lander imager camera, a government official said.

