Chief ministers hail ISRO scientists, revel in historic achievement

Cheers reverberated across Delhi and other parts of north India on Wednesday as ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the Moon, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling it a historic moment.

Kejriwal's chief ministerial colleagues in north India also hailed the feat, saying it was a proud moment for every citizen of the country, and saluted the ingenuity, hard work and dedication of the ISRO team.

India scripted history on Wednesday, becoming the fourth country after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon, sparking celebrations across the country.

''This is historic. It is a big achievement for the country. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Many congratulations to all people of the country, scientists, engineers and employees of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3. Bharat Mata ki Jai,'' Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

Later, speaking at an event here, Kejriwal said there is huge talent in the country.

''When God created the Earth, he made India its most beautiful country. He created the most intelligent people in the world,'' the chief minister said.

Comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

No country had ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe may hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft, which was headed to the lunar south pole weeks after the launch of the Indian mission on July 14 crashed into the Moon on Sunday after spinning out of control.

The BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva congratulated the people of the country, ISRO scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern surface of the moon.

BJP workers burst fireworks at the party's state office. Party workers assembled at prominent markets in all 250 wards, waving the Tricolour, distributing sweets and bursting crackers, according to the BJP.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said the Moon landing is good for everyone and good for humanity. It also brings a lot of pride to every Indian heart and retains the pride of the Tiranga in everyone's heart and mind.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the landing was a ''triumph unmatched''.

''We're over the moon!'' he said on X.

This feat is a testament to ISRO's ''indomitable spirit'', he said, adding that their commitment and hard work has made every Indian's heart swell with pride.

''Chandrayaan-3 imprints our identity on the Moon's southern frontier, a triumph unmatched,'' Chadha said.

This ''historic leap'' is a clarion call to aim for the stars and serves as a resounding reminder that ''the sky is not the limit, it is our launchpad'', the AAP leader added.

Lt Governor VK Saxena called it a ''historic day for India''.

In a series of posts from the handle of the Lt Governor's Office on X, he said, ''This unparalleled achievement by India in the field of Space Technology, despite restraints will immensely help scientists understand the unexplored parts of the moon.'' He also congratulated everyone at ISRO for this path-breaking achievement and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading and supporting the mission with unwavering conviction.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi also congratulated the people of the country, calling it a historic day.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on X, ''Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon with the dreams of 140 crore Indians. Jai Hind.'' Manohar Lal Khattar, his counterpart in Haryana, said the success of the lunar mission has made everyone proud.

''Indian scientists have proved that they have gone ahead of the whole world in terms of technology. I salute each and every member of the team who made this mission successful by their tireless hard work. Under the strong and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is setting new records by moving fast on the path of self-reliance,'' he said on X.

The coverage of the soft-landing was available on multiple platforms, including the ISRO's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.

Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab chief minister, said, ''Best wishes to all for a successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 ... India makes history today. Salute to all the staff including scientists of our ISRO for their dedication and hard work.. This is a proud moment for every citizen of the country.'' Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hailed ISRO for its success and posted pictures of himself watching the Moon landing with children and teachers of Jaipur schools.

''Hail ISRO research. Hail Science, Hail India!,'' he said in a post on X. ''For the first time, the thrill and joy of moment to moment landing of a spacecraft on the remote south pole of the moon was felt very closely with the children and teachers of different schools of Jaipur,'' the Rajasthan chief minister said. He further added, ''Today the entire nation is proud to be a witness to this moment in history. Salute to the ingenuity, hard work and dedication of the ISRO team that travelled from Earth to Mars and Moon.'' In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said years of hard work of ISRO scientists paid off with the successful landing of the spacecraft on the lunar surface. ''Many congratulations from the Congress family for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the moon. This is a proud moment for every person of the country,'' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Modi, the scientists and ''all the god-like people of the country'' on this momentous occasion. Congratulating ISRO scientists, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on X, ''India is on the moon! Heartiest congratulations to team @ISRO for success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Absolutely momentous achievement and important milestone in the development of India's space programme.'' Sinha said on X.

