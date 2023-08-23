Left Menu

Left parties hail ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon

India scripted history as the ambitious third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO touched down on the Moons south pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first nation to land on the uncharted surface.

Left parties hail ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon
The CPI(M) on Wednesday hailed Indian space agency ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon and said it is a great day for the country and for science.

India scripted history as the ambitious third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) touched down on the Moon's south pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first nation to land on the uncharted surface.

''What a journey! Six decades of commitment, hardwork and dedication actualised this vision. And, the journey continues...,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury posted on X listing the various achievements of ISRO starting from 1963.

''Congratulations to our scientists, our science establishment and decades of efforts. It is a great day for India, science, and a tribute to scientific temper, reason and rationality,'' he said.

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, ''Kudos to ISRO and India's scientific community on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. It is a great achievement for India to become the first country to land on Moon's south pole. Let this historic moment inspire still greater advances on the front of science and technology.'' With this touchdown on the Moon to script history after a flawless 41-day voyage and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

