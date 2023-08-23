NASA & European space chiefs congratulate India & ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon

NASA and the European Space Agency on Wednesday congratulated India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon, describing ISRO's achievement as an ''incredible'' moment in space history.

India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon. The attempt comes days after Russia's unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.

''Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!'' Nelson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos extended its congratulations to their colleagues in India after they successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon's surface.

"State Space Corporation Roscosmos would like to congratulate our Indian colleagues on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft," the statement said.

The exploration of the Moon is an important endeavour for all mankind as in the future, it can be turned into a platform for the further research of space, Roscosmos said, nearly a week after Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit.

"The fact that the Indians have mastered this technology and acquired corresponding competences tells us a lot,'' Russian cosmonautics historian Alexander Zheleznyakov told the official TASS news agency. ''Incredible! Congratulations to @isro, #Chandrayaan_3, and to all the people of India!!'' the Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), Josef Aschbacher, posted on X.

''What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India's first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed,'' he posted.

''And kudos once again to @esaoperations for your precious support through this process. We, too, are learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise. A strong international partner is a powerful partner,'' he wrote.

''Congratulations to @isro#Chandrayaan3 team!'' the European Space Agency posted on X.

''History made! Congratulations to @isro,'' the UK Space Agency said in its post on X.

''AOS #Chandrayaan3 lander! We read you loud and clear, having achieved ''Acquisition Of Signal'' direct from the lander on the Moon's surface! Congratulations to @ISRO, and thanks to our colleagues coordinating support at @esaoperations! Here's to making history once again!'' Goonhilly Earth Station in Cornwall, UK, posted on X.

India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm after a flawless 41-day voyage.

With this touchdown on the Moon in its second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)