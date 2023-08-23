HAL congratulates ISRO on landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its remarkable feat in making a successful soft landing of a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

''The HAL is proud to be associated with ISRO by contributing metallic and composite structures, all propellant tanks and bus structure for rover and lander which have gone in Chandrayaan-3,'' HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan said.

''It shows HAL's unwavering commitment to the Indian space programme. The HAL thanks ISRO for giving the opportunity to be associated with this prestigious mission,'' he said.

