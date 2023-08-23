Left Menu

Chandrayaan 3 mission live streamed in Goa schools

At Porvorim near Panaji, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte organised a special telecast of the landing operation on a big screen.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-08-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 21:58 IST
Several children in Goa watched India scripting history with the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon as many schools organised live streaming of the historic feat.

In Panaji and elsewhere, common people and political leaders joined celebrations.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant saw the landing of Chandrayaan on a big screen at the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) in Panaji along with his cabinet colleagues including social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai.

"This is a historic moment as India has become the first nation to successfully soft land Chandrayaan 3 on the south pole of the Moon. I congratulate all scientists of ISRO on the behalf of the people of Goa. This is an inspiration for the young generation," he said.

Sawant said the success of the moon mission will encourage youngsters to pick science as their career. At Porvorim near Panaji, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte organised a special telecast of the landing operation on a big screen. More than 300 people witnessed this historic moment along with Khaunte.

''We will cherish this moment forever. India has shown its might in the space. We are overwhelmed with the milestone today," the minister told reporters.

