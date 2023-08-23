RSS chief hails ISRO for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's successful touchdown on the lunar surface and said India has become the first country to land a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad also hailed the successful landing of Chandrayan 3 and gave its credit to ISRO scientists and the ''collective strength of the country''.

Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling India to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

''Until now, no one had landed on the south pole of the Moon. Our scientists achieved the feat of making India the first country to have landed its lunar mission on the south pole of the Moon after years of hard work, not only for the country but for humanity across the world,'' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With the vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India is now moving towards becoming a country that would provide peace and prosperity to the world, he said.

''We are grateful to our scientists for bringing this moment of happiness for us through their hard work. We thank all the scientists, the government and the administration who encourage them. We congratulate all of them,'' Bhagwat said.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said, ''It's a day of joy as India's Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon. With this, India became the first country to have achieved such a feat.'' ''Our country's collective strength and our scientists' intelligence, dedication, skill and focus on the goal made it a success,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, the VHP and Arya Samaj held a mega 'yajna' in the national capital for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission on the Moon.

With this touchdown on the Moon to script history after a flawless 41-day voyage and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar south pole crashed, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

The RSS chief said the successful landing of the lunar mission proved that India has ''all the necessary strength, art, skills and vision'' to move forward and exhorted people to ''wake up'' to their duties and move forward.

''India will rise and rise for the entire world. India will lead the world on the path of physical and spiritual progress both. This is now going to be true. We will progress in the field of knowledge and science as well... The country is now confident," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)