Chandrayaan-3 success harbinger of exciting opportunities for private players: space industry

It will help India in establishing itself as a global leader in the space industry, Agendra Kumar, the managing director of Esri India said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:35 IST
India's space industry on Wednesday lauded ISRO for the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander on the Moon and described it as a harbinger of exciting opportunities for private players in the sector.

The industry also said the success of Chandrayaan-3 was an important step forward in space exploration and also aimed at establishing enduring structures on the Moon.

''It is also a harbinger of exciting opportunities for private players. It not only encourages the development of the lunar space economy but also signals a major change,'' Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd), the director general of the Indian Space Association, which represents the private space sector companies, told PTI.

He noted that many other private companies such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Walchandnagar Industries, Centum Electronics, Godrej & Boyce, and Ananth Technologies contributed to the successful launch and landing of Chandrayaan-3 and other ISRO missions for many years.

Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Ananth Technologies (ATL) thanked ISRO for the opportunity given to the company to manufacture several mission-critical systems for the Chandrayaan-3 programme.

The Hyderabad-headquartered ATL has successfully delivered several critical systems for Chandrayaan-3, including telemetry and telecommand systems, power management systems, and the DC-DC converters essential for the mission's success.

''The systems supplied by ATL have consistently demonstrated excellent quality, resulting in their outstanding performance during mission operations,'' Pavuluri said.

Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), a PSU under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has also contributed to the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, an official said.

He said the SCL fabricated Vikram Processor (1601 PE01) for LVM3 launch vehicle navigation and CMOS Camera Configurator (SC1216-0) flown onboard for Vikram Lander imager camera.

L&T, which has been a leading vendor for the country's space programme, also congratulated ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

''Our shared journey of over five decades with ISRO symbolises the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in technology. Today's achievement is a testament to India's prowess in space research and our nation's determination to carve a niche on the global frontier. We're immensely proud to have been a part of this monumental mission,'' S N Subrahmanyan, the CEO and managing director of L&T said.

Rishi Ahuja, the founder of Klip VR Immersive Technologies Pvt. Ltd said, ''We are thrilled and congratulate ISRO and the Indian government for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.'' ''Inspired by the Chandrayaan mission, we are running a unique and groundbreaking Chandrayaan-VR programme offering school students an immersive experience, enabling them to experience India's remarkable Moon Mission through virtual reality.'' ''The milestone 'India is on the Moon' by Chandrayaan-3 will be recorded in history as one of India's biggest achievements. It will help India in establishing itself as a global leader in the space industry," Agendra Kumar, the managing director of Esri India said.

