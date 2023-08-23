Left Menu

Smriti Irani posts photos of Amethi residents working at ISRO on X, congratulates them on Chandrayaan-3's success

Proud of you Harshit. In another post she wrote, Shweta Baranwal from Amethi serving at ISRO...

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani on Wednesday shared pictures of two people from her constituency working at ISRO and congratulated them for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

The women and child development minister, in a post on X, said, ''The boys at Amethi are not far behind.. serving at ISRO since 2017 Harshit Baranwal has contributed to the Lander Testing Team as Scientist Quality Engineer for mission Chandryaan-3. Proud of you Harshit.'' In another post she wrote, ''Shweta Baranwal from Amethi serving at ISRO... proud of her achievements (I'm almost preening like her Ma).''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

