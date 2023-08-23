Left Menu

Bandhan Bank announces entry into co-lending business, to tie up with NBFCs

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 23:32 IST
Bandhan Bank on Wednesday announced it will enter co-lending business, for which it will tie up with a couple of NBFCs.

Announcing this at the bank's foundation day programme, its MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said the co-lending business will cover all verticals in which loans are given.

''We have selected a couple of NBFCs, and will soon tie up with them,'' he said.

Ghosh said the bank, which started its journey eight years ago, has 6,100 banking outlets across 35 states and Union Territories at present.

It opened a branch in Leh on Tuesday, and will open another branch at Kargil in September, he said.

The bank has 3 crore customers and its business has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, he said, adding that CASA deposits are at 39 per cent.

Ghosh said the private lender will diversify both geographically and portfolio-wise, and remain committed to inclusive banking.

He said that 94 per cent of the bank's transactions are done digitally.

