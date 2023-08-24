Left Menu

North Korea conducts rocket launch in likely 2nd attempt to put spy satellite into orbit

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 24-08-2023 01:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 01:06 IST
South Korea said Thursday that North Korea has launched a long-range rocket.

South Korea's military said in a statement that the launch involved what the North called "a space launch vehicle." It gave no further details. But it is likely be the North's second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.

Earlier this week, Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North plans to launch a satellite in the coming days.

