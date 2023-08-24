North Korea conducts rocket launch in likely 2nd attempt to put spy satellite into orbit
South Korea said Thursday that North Korea has launched a long-range rocket.
South Korea's military said in a statement that the launch involved what the North called "a space launch vehicle." It gave no further details. But it is likely be the North's second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.
Earlier this week, Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North plans to launch a satellite in the coming days.
