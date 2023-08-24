Left Menu

North Korea launches space rocket months after failed satellite attempt

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 01:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 01:13 IST
North Korea launched what appeared to be a space launch vehicle on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in what would be the North's second such attempt this year after a May launch crashed.

The launch prompted emergency warnings in Japan just before 4 a.m. local time (1900 GMT) over the J-alert broadcasting system, telling residents of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors. That was lifted minutes later. Two days ago Pyongyang said it would launch a satellite between Aug. 24-31.

