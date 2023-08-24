Left Menu

North Korea says accident occurred during launch of space rocket on Thursday

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-08-2023 02:54 IST
North Korea says accident occurred during launch of space rocket on Thursday
  • South Korea

North Korea said it launched a space rocket in the early hours of Thursday during which an accident occurred, state media KCNA reported.

Describing the accident as not serious, the country plans another launch in October, the report said.

Also Read: North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

