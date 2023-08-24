North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed
In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Uns push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea had since vowed to make a second attempt.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea said its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed Thursday and it will make a third attempt in October, the country's state media reported. The North's state news agency said Thursday's launch ended in a failure because of an error that happened during a three-stage flight of the rocket.
It cited the country's aerospace agency as saying that North Korea will conduct a third attempt in October after finding what caused a failure.
The announcement followed a statement by South Korea's military that North Korea had launched a long-range rocket. In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea had since vowed to make a second attempt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kim Jong Un's
- South Korea's
- North Korean
- South Korea
- North
- North Korea
- North Korea
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Typhoon Khanun lashes southern Japan, north braces for another storm
Typhoon Khanun lashes southern Japan, South Korea; another storm looms
Flights and ferries halted in South Korea ahead of storm that's dumped rain on Japan for a week
Khanun begins blowing into South Korea with strong winds after dumping rain on Japan for a week
Japan, South Korea brace for powerful Typhoon Khanun