India's strides in space will truly benefit humanity in times to come: PM Modi to world leaders

Congratulations have poured in for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the world, including the neighbourhood, on the success of the countrys lunar mission.Modi thanked them, asserting that Indias strides in space will truly benefit humanity in the times to come.India will continue to explore, learn and share for the betterment of all humankind, he said on X in reply to Europian Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.Congratulating Modi on Indias successful landing of a spacecraft on the Moon, she had said, A historic milestone and proud moment for the Indian people.

Congratulations have poured in for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the world, including the neighbourhood, on the success of the country's lunar mission.

Modi thanked them, asserting that India's strides in space will truly benefit humanity in the times to come.

''India will continue to explore, learn and share for the betterment of all humankind,'' he said on X in reply to Europian Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Congratulating Modi on India's successful landing of a spacecraft on the Moon, she had said, ''A historic milestone and proud moment for the Indian people. India has become a true pioneer in space exploration. This Indian success will benefit researchers all over the world.'' Thanking UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prime minister said this milestone is not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavour and perseverance. ''May our efforts in science and space pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for all,'' he added.

He also thanked Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachanda' for their wishes.

Replying to Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, he said, ''India's space programme will always do whatever is possible to further global well-being.'' Several other world leaders, including from Norway and Madagascar, congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, making the country the first to reach the lunar South pole and the fourth to touchdown on the Moon.

